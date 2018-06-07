Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones thinks staying in the EU customs union will resolve the Irish border issue

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has restated his position that the UK should stay in the EU Customs Union.

His comments came as the UK government published its proposed "backstop" plan for trade with the EU post-Brexit.

It would see the UK match EU tariffs temporarily to avoid checks on the Irish border.

The new backstop plan specifies an expected end date of December 2021, after pro-Brexit ministers and MPs insisted it should not be open-ended.

"I think we should go further than that," said Mr Jones.

"I'd stay in the Customs Union - I think that resolves the issue in Ireland."

Reports suggest the Brexit Secretary David Davis had considered resigning over the issue if no end date for the backstop was specified.

"What we have now is a situation where this is just intense public argument between members of the government," the first minister said.

"I've heard apologists for the Conservative government coming on and saying 'well, it's all the intransigence of the EU' - of course it isn't.

"The EU needs to know what the UK's position actually is rather than seeing a very public row between senior members of the government.

"That's no way to lead a government."

Speaking in Cardiff, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "I was talking to David Davis before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during it and afterwards and I just think there's an awful lot of political noise out there.

"We're absolutely united in this goal in getting the best deal for the United Kingdom and that will mean that Wales is set to take advantages of leaving the European Union."