Image caption Alun Davies said the vote was an opportunity to protect Wales' "fragile communities"

Wales' local government secretary has described claims Labour are missing an "open goal" over a Commons vote on Brexit next week as "spot on".

Alun Davies said there was an opportunity to defeat the Conservative UK government by backing a move aimed at staying in the single market.

However First Minister Carwyn Jones supports an alternative proposal put forward by senior Labour MPs.

Mr Davies insisted he supported the Welsh Government's position.

Last week Mr Davies signed an open letter calling for a referendum to be held on any Brexit deal despite Mr Jones's view that another public vote is not required.

On Tuesday and Wednesday MPs will debate a total of 15 amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill passed by the House of Lords.

One of the changes aims to keep the UK in the single market through membership of the European Economic Area.

Predictions that the UK government faced defeat on the issue have been thrown into doubt by the Labour leadership presenting its own amendment calling for "full access" to the single market instead.

Responding to a tweet by Pontypridd MP Owen Smith on Thursday, Mr Davies tweeted: "This is an opportunity to defeat and replace this useless rotten government.

"And to protect our most fragile communities from the worst aspects of Brexit".

Mr Davies described an article by Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland - in which the journalist said the Labour front bench was missing an "open goal" - as "spot on".

First Minister Carwyn Jones said Labour's new proposal was "more flexible", saying: "It talks crucially about ensuring we get full and unfettered access to the single market.

"I think that gives us flexibility to get the kind of deal that's right for Britain and right for Wales," he added.

Asked to clarify his position on Friday, Mr Davies told BBC Wales: "I'm in favour of the Welsh Government's policy in the White Paper on the single market and customs union.

"And I support whichever way of getting there."

The Welsh Government's White Paper states: "We believe that full and unfettered access to the single market for goods, services and capital - including our key agricultural and food products - is vital for the forward interests of Wales and the UK as a whole and we urge the UK Government to adopt this as the top priority for negotiation with the EU."

'Pursuing agendas'

Alun Davies's tweet led the Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies to claim that Carwyn Jones "no longer commands the respect of his ministers", saying he should "step aside sooner rather than later".

"Alun Davies is entitled to his views, but we have a situation in Wales where ministers are openly pursuing their own personal agenda and leadership bids rather than delivering collective and effective government," the Tory leader said.

Responding to Alun Davies's comments, a Welsh Government spokesman said its position "has not changed".

"We have always maintained a flexible approach to how we secure full single market access and frictionless trade. The Labour frontbench's amendment is a sensible way of achieving those goals."