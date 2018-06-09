Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones is stepping down as First Minister and Welsh Labour leader in December

Plans for a special Welsh Labour conference to rule on how its next leader will be elected are expected to be backed by the party's ruling body when it meets on Saturday.

First Minister Carwyn Jones is stepping down in December.

Under the current system his successor could win without a majority of votes from party members.

Campaigners say the system must be changed before the leadership contest, so all votes are counted equally.

Under the existing electoral college system the electorate is split into three sections - MPs and AMs, members, unions and affiliated groups - worth one-third of the vote each.

Carolyn Harris' success in the Welsh Labour deputy leadership election, which came despite the MP losing a vote of the membership, renewed calls for change.

The result galvanised supporters of one-member-one-vote (OMOV), who demanded the rules be overhauled before the leadership contest triggered by Mr Jones' planned departure.

Advocates of OMOV say the system is more democratic, but those who support the electoral college argue it reflects the links the party has with trade unions.

Image caption The success of Carolyn Harris in the Welsh Labour leadership election renewed calls for one-member-one vote in Welsh Labour

Carwyn Jones had backed a decision by the party to keep the existing electoral college system after a consultation last year.

But, in a paper being considered by the Welsh Executive Committee when it meets on Saturday, the first minister proposes a "democracy review" of the party's structures to be split into two sections, with the first focusing purely on leadership election voting.

He proposes this is completed before the leadership election, and calls for a special conference for 15 September to consider any rule changes required.

The first minister said former Torfaen MP, Lord Murphy, should lead the review.

Image caption Mark Drakeford is one of the most high-profile supporters of OMOV

Among the senior Welsh government figures who support OMOV is Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, the only AM interested in the leadership so far who has enough nominations to run.

Debbie Wilcox, Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) leader, said she changed her mind on the matter following the deputy leadership election.

"I saw during the process, how difficult it is now to explain to residents, to people in the streets, how someone got so many more votes, and actually wasn't the person successful," she said.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething, who has announced his intention to stand but does not currently have enough nominations, said he did not want to see the future system "diminish the voice of the trade union movement, the co-op party and our other affiliates".

Unison and GMB called for the say AMs and MPs have in the electoral college to be taken out or reduced.

OMOV was used in the two elections which brought Jeremy Corbyn to the helm of the UK party.

Analysis - Arwyn Jones, BBC Wales political correspondent

My understanding is that Carwyn Jones had initially hoped the review looking into whether the party should change its system of electing leaders wouldn't report back until after his successor was in place.

In that regard he has clearly changed his mind, perhaps mindful of how the next leader could suffer in the face of opposition to how he or she got the top job.

There seems to be widespread support that AMs and MPs should lose their special status and be counted as ordinary party members when it comes to voting for the leader.

AMs, of course, decide who gets to stand in the first place.

But breaking the connection with the unions, and their share of the electoral college vote, will not be so easy.