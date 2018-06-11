Image caption Eluned Morgan's husband is a partner in a GPs' practice

There are calls for an investigation over whether a member of the Welsh Government broke the ministerial code.

Under rules passed by the assembly GPs will not have to provide Welsh language services.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith said Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan has not said in assembly proceedings that her husband is a partner in a GPs' practice.

The Welsh Government said the matter is declared on the assembly's register of members' interests.

The Welsh language campaign group claim it was not mentioned in evidence given to Assembly committees or in oral statements in the Senedd.

GPs, dentists, pharmacists and opticians will not have to provide Welsh language services to patients under the plans laid out by the Welsh Government.

The ministerial code states: "Ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or appears to arise, between their public duties and their private interests".

The Welsh Language Commissioner Meri Huws has previously said it is "essential" that the standards extend to primary care.

In their complaint to the First Minister Carwyn Jones, the Welsh language campaigners said they believe "this is a serious matter".

"We believe therefore that the minister has, and has continued to be, involved in decisions where she has a conflict of interest, and, in order to conform to the code, the matter should have been referred to another Minister to take the decisions," the group said.

The group called for the standards committee and the first minister to investigate.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The first minister will reply to the letter in due course, although he notes that the Minister's partner's occupation is clearly listed in the assembly's online register."