Image caption Wales' MEPs (L-r) Derek Vaughan, Jill Evans, Nathan Gill and Kay Swinburne

Most of Wales' politicians in the European Parliament have raised doubts whether they will back the final Brexit deal.

Three of the four Welsh MEPs say a lot more work needs to be done on the final agreement between the UK and the EU.

It comes after the UK Government saw off a move which might have given MPs a decisive say.

Only Conservative MEP Kay Swinburne said she was "confident" the final deal would get a majority in Strasbourg.

Officials in London and Brussels hope to reach a deal before "Brexit day" on 29 March 2019.

Once an agreement is made, EU member states and the UK Parliament will be able to ratify it.

Image copyright AFP Image caption There are 751 MEPs in the European Parliament

MEPs will then have the final vote - something which Welsh Labour MEP Derek Vaughan said should not be forgotten.

"It's not a done deal as far the parliament is concerned," he added.

"If it's a decent deal, if the UK government is saying we should stay in the single market and in the customs union, then probably we will vote for that deal.

"But if it's a bad deal or no deal at all, I imagine that Labour MEPs would not accept that. In fact, I don't think the whole parliament would accept that."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker believes the UK will come to "regret" the decision to leave the EU

Plaid Cymru MEP Jill Evans, who wants a second EU referendum, said her decision would be based on what was "best for Wales".

"For me the only option really is to remain in the EU and I would always vote that way and I would always try and persuade other people that is the best course of action," she added.

Asked if she thought Brexit would actually happen, she replied: "I don't. I think there's a lot more left to do."

UKIP MEP Nathan Gill, said the party was "very unsure about exactly how we would vote in that final vote".

"It's not a done deal because we don't know what the implications of that would be," he added.

"Maybe it is better that we vote against it and go out with no deal and we've said that all along - no deal is better than a bad deal."

However, Ms Swinburne insisted her decision would be "easy".

She said: "My own government will have negotiated the best deal and by then Westminster will have already had their say.

"So, I'm here to support what comes out of the United Kingdom as a whole and our democratic process back home."