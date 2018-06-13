Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ten groups in Wales warn current plans could jeopardise support for vulnerable people

Ten organisations in Wales have warned that ministers' funding plans to tackle homelessness could jeopardise support for vulnerable people.

AMs are set to decide the fate of the current homelessness and housing programmes in the autumn, with fears they will have to compete for funding.

Housing and homelessness charities are worried that assistance for more than 60,000 people could be at risk.

The Welsh Government said it would work with partners to develop proposals.

It is currently considering a new, single Early Intervention, Prevention and Support Grant for 2019/20 which would merge homelessness grants with funding for non-housing services.

Seven local authorities are already set to test the single grant system in 2018/19, with flexibility to move money between the 10 current grants - Bridgend, Cardiff, Conwy, Merthyr, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Welsh Government is considering a single grant that would merge homelessness support with other non-housing relating funding

Cymorth Cymru, the umbrella body for providers of homelessness and housing support, has called on the Welsh Government to revisit the plans.

In a report published on Tuesday, it proposes a new grant for housing and homelessness instead.

This would encompass the £124m Supporting People Programme, the Homelessness Prevention Grant, funding for housing costs in short-term accommodation that is planned be devolved in 2020, and Rent Smart Wales Enforcement.

The report said current plans would put "housing services for sometimes 'unpopular' groups in direct competition for funding with more politically attractive services such as early years and childcare".

"We believe that this is a huge risk to the future of homelessness and housing-related support services in Wales," it said.

The 10 organisations behind the report are Cymorth Cymru, Community Housing Cymru, Welsh Women's Aid, Rough Sleepers Cymru, Shelter Cymru, Tai Pawb, EROSH South Wales, CIH Cymru, Housing Justice Cymru and the founding members of End Youth Homelessness Cymru.

According to Welsh Government figures, there was a 58% increase in the number of people being assessed as homeless by local authorities between 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Public spending watchdog the Wales Audit Office reported last August that there were "inconsistencies" in the way funding was allocated and managed.

A Welsh Government spokesman said "We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable people are supported to access good quality housing and help them maintain their tenancies. The Supporting People programme plays an important part in helping us achieve that aim.

"We continue to work with our partners, including Cymorth, to develop proposals and will shortly be publishing our response to the recent PAC report on the programme."