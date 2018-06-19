Image copyright PA

Free childcare will be given to parents of three and four-year-olds in seven more local authority areas.

The 30 hours per week will be available all year round from September.

Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, Huw Irranca-Davies called the move "ground breaking" and said it would help more parents take up employment.

This will bring the total number of areas where it is available to 14 out of 22 counties.

The help is currently given in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Caerphilly, Flintshire, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Blaenau Gwent.

It will now be given in Cardiff, Newport, Torfaen, Neath Port Talbot, Ceredigion, Conwy and Wrexham.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: "Our ground-breaking childcare offer is making a real difference to parents right across Wales, reducing the strain on family income and helping ensure childcare is not a barrier to them taking up employment or increasing their hours.

It is hoped it will be rolled out in all of Wales by September 2020.