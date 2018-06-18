Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Caroline Jones took over as UKIP group leader in the Welsh Assembly in May

UKIP party members are to be balloted on who should be leader of the party's assembly group.

Caroline Jones has only been the leader of the UKIP group in Cardiff Bay since May, after she ousted Neil Hamilton.

She told BBC Wales the party's UK deputy leader Mike Hookem informed the group of five AMs about the ballot in a meeting on Monday.

Ms Jones, who hopes she will win, said she did not know why a ballot had been called.

The South Wales West AM, who took over the leadership of the group from Neil Hamilton after two other members backed her, could be replaced in the ballot which takes place in July.

"I know what the members think of me," she said.

"But you never know. It depends I suppose on who is up against me.

"I think I am a good face for UKIP in Wales and I hope members think so too.

"I'm a positive force for people in Wales."

South Wales Central AM Gareth Bennett had earlier called for a party ballot in a report to the party's ruling body prior to Ms Jones's takeover from Mr Hamilton.

The report had called for automatic reselection for the leader. One source said they believed the Wales report had prompted the contest.

"It's felt a leadership election is the only way to resolve the impasse", the party source said.