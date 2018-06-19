Image caption Undercover filming by Channel 4 News at the call centre claimed the Tories broke electoral law

Police have dropped an investigation into claims the Conservative Party used a call centre to canvass voters during the general election campaign.

The party denied it had broken electoral law by using the Blue Telecoms call centre in Neath.

South Wales Police has confirmed it is no longer investigating the matter and will take no action.

An undercover investigation claimed the workers may have been carrying out paid canvassing, banned under electoral law.

The party was warned by the Information Commissioner's Office that small parts of scripts used crossed the line from legitimate market research to unlawful direct marketing.

A police spokesman said: "Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we can confirm that no criminal offences have been identified and therefore no further police action is being taken."