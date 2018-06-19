Image caption Neil Hamilton said he is the only member of the group of five that can take on First Minister Carwyn Jones

The former assembly group leader of UKIP Neil Hamilton has confirmed he will compete to take the position back in a ballot of members.

UK deputy leader Mike Hookem informed AMs of the vote in a meeting on Monday.

Mr Hamilton said he is the only member of the group of five that can take on First Minister Carwyn Jones.

It is expected that Caroline Jones, who with two other AMs ousted Mr Hamilton in May, will also run in the contest due to take place at the end of July.