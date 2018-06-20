Wales politics

People quizzed on public services and lifestyle in survey

  • 20 June 2018
Image caption Parent satisfaction with secondary schools fell from 85% to 75%

One in four parents are not satisfied with their children's secondary school, a Welsh Government survey suggests.

The National Survey for Wales suggests parents' satisfaction with primary and secondary schools has fallen.

Parent satisfaction with secondary schools fell from 85% to 75% in a year, while the figure for primary schools dropped from 90% to 88%.

The public services and lifestyle survey spoke to 11,381 randomly-selected people aged 16-plus.

They were interviewed face-to-face and not every participant answered every question.

The survey also found 86% were satisfied with their GP, down from 90%.

On GPs, 42% found it difficult to make a convenient appointment at their surgery in 2017-18.

This proportion has increased over time from 33% in 2012-13. Last year, 2016-17, it was 38%.

The survey also found:

  • 68% said they can keep up with all their bills and commitments without difficulty
  • 86% believe the Welsh language is something to be proud of
  • 77% are satisfied with their ability to get to services in their local area
  • 85% of people use the internet

The National Survey for Wales is carried out by the Office for National Statistics on behalf of the Welsh Government.

It conducted face-to-face interviews with 11,381 randomly-selected adults aged 16 and over were carried out between 1st April 2017 and 31 March 2018.

