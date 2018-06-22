Firms planning 'worst case' Brexit - FM

Image caption Carwyn Jones on an assembly election campaign visit to Airbus in Broughton in 2016

Firms are losing faith in the prospect of a "sensible" Brexit, Carwyn Jones has said, after Airbus warned that thousands of Welsh jobs are at risk.

The planemaker, which employs 6,400 in Wales, said it could go abroad if the UK exits the customs union and single market without a transition deal.

Calling the situation "critical", the first minister said firms were planning for the Brexit "worst case scenario".

UK ministers said they expected to get a "mutually beneficial" deal.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019 and Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out staying in the customs union.

The pan-European aerospace and defence group employs more than 6,000 people at its wing factory at Broughton in Flintshire and about 400 people at its base in Newport - it is also estimated to support around 11,600 supply chain jobs.

In a Brexit "risk assessment", Airbus said if the UK left the EU next year without a deal - meaning it left both the single market and customs union immediately without any agreed transition period - it would "lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production".

"This scenario would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country," the company added.

Image caption Andrew RT Davies says there is a "lot of hyperbole flying around" on Brexit

Issuing a statement from a meeting in Guernsey with other ministers from across the UK, Mr Jones called the Airbus announcement the culmination of what businesses have been saying in private for some time.

"The situation is now critical and companies are making plans based on the worst case scenario," the first minister said.

"Businesses have a right to expect more, certainty two years on from the referendum," he said, pressing for the UK government to signal a change of direction when it publishes its Brexit White Paper this summer.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Jones issued a joint statement with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging Theresa May to pledge to stay in the EU's single market and customs union.

The politicians, who both campaigned for Remain during the 2016 EU referendum, argued the prime minister's Brexit plan was not "consistent with the national interest".

Labour Alyn and Deeside assembly member Jack Sargeant said Airbus workers at Broughton "urgently require reassurance".

"It isn't too late for the UK government to show some leadership and provide the clarity that business needs," he said, calling for an emergency statement in the Senedd.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Airbus makes wings for the A380 and other models in the UK

Ex-Conservative Welsh Secretary, Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb, called the Airbus warning a "wake-up call", describing the north Wales factory as "one of the jewels in the crown of UK manufacturing".

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said her party would be "seeking opportunities to raise this with the Welsh and Westminster governments".

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, who backed Brexit, said there was a "lot of hyperbole flying around" as "we are getting to the business end of the negotiations".

"It's in everyone's interest to ensure that trade remains as free and frictionless as possible once we have left the European Union - and that applies as much to the German car manufacturer and the French wine producer as it does to the aerospace sector here in the UK," he said.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: "We have made significant progress towards agreeing a deep and special partnership with the EU to ensure trade remains as free and frictionless as possible, including in the aerospace sector, and we're confident of getting a good deal that is mutually beneficial.

"Given the good progress that we are continuing to make in the negotiations, we do not expect a no-deal scenario to arise."