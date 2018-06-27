Image caption Alun Cairns has said the renewable energy project "did not stack up"

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is to face an unprecedented vote of no-confidence in the assembly later.

But the motion against the Conservative UK minister is unlikely to pass as it does not have the support of Labour Welsh ministers in Cardiff.

Plaid Cymru tabled the motion after the UK Government failed to support plans for the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon.

The motion, if it did pass, would be symbolic. AMs cannot remove Mr Cairns, who is not a member of the assembly.

Plaid's motion proposes that the assembly "no longer has confidence in the secretary of state for Wales to deliver major infrastructure projects, following the decision of the Westminster government not to support the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon".

It adds that the assembly "has no confidence in the post of the secretary of state for Wales and believes it should be abolished and replaced with a properly constituted UK council of ministers with shared and equal decision-making powers".

Plaid has only 10 AMs - one of whom is the presiding officer who does not ordinarily vote.

For the motion to pass a majority of AMs would be needed. Labour has 29 of the 60 seats in the Senedd.

Image copyright TLP Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed lagoon across Swansea Bay

An alternative amendment tabled by the Welsh Government criticises Mr Cairns but does not go as far as Plaid.

It says instead that the assembly "regrets the secretary of state for Wales' failure to stand up for Wales and to support the need for greater UK government investment in major infrastructure projects in Wales".

The Conservatives are not expected to support either motion.

It is not known how UKIP AMs, who are not subject to a whip, will vote.

Mr Cairns has said the tidal lagoon "did not meet the threshold for taxpayer value" despite months of work by officials.