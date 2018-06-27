Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andrew RT Davies was accused of "inflammatory" remarks about firms worried about Brexit

Andrew RT Davies has quit as leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the assembly after seven years in charge.

He had been criticised within the party for suggesting firms like Airbus were undermining Brexit by warning they could close UK plants.

In a statement Mr Davies said he was resigning with "deep regret" after a group meeting on Wednesday.

Theresa May said the Welsh Tories had been a "strong voice for the people of Wales" under his leadership.

The pro-Brexit South Wales Central AM had accused Airbus - which employs more than 6,000 people in Flintshire - of making "threats" to leave the UK because of fears that Brexit would hit trade.

Guto Bebb, a Welsh Conservative MP and UK defence minister, condemned Mr Davies for making "inflammatory" remarks.

He also disputed Mr Davies's title as leader of the Welsh Conservatives - rather than its assembly group - and said he did not speak in such a capacity.

Andrew RT Davies factfile

Born in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan 1968 - aged 50

Married with four children

Partner in the family farming business near Cowbridge

Joined the Welsh Conservative Party in 1997

Stood as a general election candidate in 2001 and 2005

First election to assembly in 2007

Served as party spokesman on health, education and transport

Elected as assembly group leader in 2011

In a statement announcing his resignation as leader, Mr Davies said: "It has been a huge privilege to serve in this position since 2011, after securing the mandate of the party in a ballot of the membership.

"It is my firm belief that any leader of the assembly group should secure the same mandate in a full ballot of the grassroots, and I hope that my successor will emerge in that manner.

"I would like to thank the group for their support throughout my leadership, and in particular to express my gratitude to the many dedicated and professional staff I have had the privilege to work with - and for.

"I look forward to supporting whoever emerges from the contest to replace me, and I will continue to place all of my efforts into advancing the Welsh Conservative cause both here in Wales and Westminster.

Image caption Andrew RT Davies ruffled feathers when he welcomed ex-UKIP AM Mark Reckless to the Tory group

"As a party we would achieve nothing without the hard work and dedication of our grassroots and I would like to thank them all for the support they have given me in Wales. Nothing could make me prouder than to have enjoyed their backing throughout this journey.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for her support and I wish her the very best in delivering for the country and the Conservative Party moving forward.

"And finally, thanks to my family, particularly my wife Julia who has supported me each and every step of the way."

Paying tribute to Mr Davies, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "Under Andrew's leadership, the Welsh Conservatives have provided a strong opposition to Labour in Cardiff Bay and a strong voice for the people of Wales, both at home and in Westminster.

"I know he will continue to be a passionate champion for the people of South Wales Central in the assembly, as he has been for more than a decade - and will continue to speak up for the best interests of Wales as we leave the European Union and forge a new role for the whole United Kingdom on the world stage."

During his seven years leading the Conservatives in the assembly, Mr Davies has appeared to be at odds with others within his party on a number of occasions.

In the 2016 referendum on Europe he backed Brexit while the then Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron campaigned to remain in the EU.

Some Tories were critical of Mr Davies welcoming to his assembly group ex-UKIP AM Mark Reckless, who had originally defected from the Conservatives on the eve of their 2014 party conference.

Mr Davies also denied reports of a spat with Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns over who should represent the Welsh Conservatives in TV debates in the 2017 general election campaign.