Image caption The Welsh flag flies above Number 10 on St David's day. It - and the Wales Office - will fly the England flag during England's World Cup matches.

It's possibly not a move likely to pacify his growing army of critics.

Alun Cairns's Wales Office is to fly the Cross of St George during England's remaining matches in the World Cup.

The decision follows the prime minister encouraging other departments across Whitehall to adopt the practice for the team's remaining matches in Russia.

The news emerged as AMs in Cardiff Bay (well, some of them) debated a (largely symbolic) vote of no confidence in the secretary of state for Wales.

It's something of a gift for those who already believe he should be sacked for failing to persuade Business & Energy Secretary Greg Clark to back the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon.

A (not necessarily representative) sample on Twitter suggests the decision has left some Welsh fans as sick as a parrot but a spokesperson for the Wales Office told me: "The prime minister made it clear she is getting behind the England team and as a Union we hare happy to support that.

"I am sure most people of all backgrounds will be cheering England on tomorrow night."

'Encouraging'

Earlier, Theresa May told MPs: "No 10 will be flying the England flag on the day of each of England's matches from now on.

"We will be encouraging other government departments to do the same. I'm going to go further than my predecessors. Next year we will do the same for the women's World Cup."

When it was pointed out that Wales were ahead of England in the race to qualify for the women's World Cup, Downing Street said the pledge would apply to "all nations who qualify".

Downing Street has previously flown the Welsh flag above No 10 - for the Rugby World Cup semi-final in 2011 and on St David's Day.