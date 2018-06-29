Image caption Huw Irranca-Davies is minister for children, older people and social care

Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies is launching a bid to become Labour's new leader in Wales and first minister.

He joins Mark Drakeford, Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan in vying to take over from Carwyn Jones when he steps down later this year.

So far only Mark Drakeford has enough support from fellow Labour AMs to secure a place on the ballot paper.

It is understood Mr Irranca Davies is yet to ask his Labour colleagues to nominate him.

Anyone wanting to add their name to the ballot paper needs the backing of five other AMs.

At an event in Bridgend later the former MP, now Welsh Government Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, will say the campaign to replace Mr Jones "should not be a coronation or a scrabble for nominations".

He will promise to reach out to members across Wales and beyond the Labour Party, including in places where Labour has "struggled to get its voice heard".

Last month Mr Irranca Davies said he was considering entering the contest but was "notoriously slow at coming to decisions like this".

Analysis from BBC Welsh affairs editor Vaughan Roderick

While at least four AMs are eyeing up their chances of succeeding Carwyn Jones it's far from certain that everyone who wants to stand will be able to. As things stand, a candidate needs the support of six AMs (including themselves) for their name to appear on the ballot paper.

So far, only the Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has reached that threshold although the Health Secretary Vaughan Gething is only one short. Neither Mr Irranca-Davies nor another announced candidate Eluned Morgan appear close to crossing the line.

However, with the party holding a special conference in September to review the rules of the contest, the nominations threshold could well be altered.

Mr Irranca-Davies and Ms Morgan appear to believe that if they mount effective campaigns the nominations may take care of themselves. It's a gamble that other Labour AMs are weighing up before deciding whether or not to throw their own hats into the ring.