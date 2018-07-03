Image caption Adam Price has proposed that two people hold the post of leader in Plaid Cymru

Half the Plaid Cymru assembly group oppose having co-leaders of the party, it has emerged.

Leanne Wood faces a challenge from Adam Price unless she agrees to share the job.

But his idea has been rejected by five of the 10 Plaid AMs which serve in the Senedd.

Dai Lloyd said people would understand a "conventional" campaign, while Sian Gwenllian said the circumstances were not right "in this instance".

On Monday, in a newspaper article, Mr Price said the party had resorted to "predictable, plodding politics".

Mr Price - who has been urged by local party activists to mount a challenge - said a male/female co-leadership was needed if Plaid was to win the 2021 election.

Dr Lloyd, a confirmed Leanne Wood supporter, will chair a meeting of the Plaid assembly group later when the matter will be discussed.

He told BBC Wales that any leadership contest should be a "conventional" one.

"That's what people understand," he argued.

"People would say 'who is the leader, who goes here and there and who organises'? Its easier with one.

"Adam makes his case very clearly and intellectually as he tends to do.

"At the end of the day I'm not sure how much this is going to contribute to the decision that needs to be taken possibly: are you going to challenge for the leadership or not?"

Image caption Sian Gwenllian said the "circumstances" are not right for job-sharing

Sian Gwenllian, who signed a letter calling for a leadership contest said: "I support the principle of job sharing and we need to discuss new ways of working, including within political parties.

"But I don't think the circumstances are right in this instance."

In a tweet on Monday, Simon Thomas AM called on Mr Price to either support Ms Wood or take it to a leadership contest before Wednesday's deadline.

"We tried this before and it was disastrous," the Mid and West Wales AM said.

"Adam was one of those who helped get the leadership structure right. Either back Leanne to lead or challenge her. There's no easy route to the top."

Two other Plaid AMs have told BBC Wales they are unwilling to support the co-leadership idea.

Under Plaid rules, a window to challenge for the leadership comes around every two years, with AMs having until Wednesday to step forward to fight for the role.

There have been calls within the party for a leadership challenge, with former Plaid leader in Westminster Elfyn Llwyd calling for a change in direction and local constituency parties calling on both Mr Price and Mr ap Iorwerth to stand.

Three other Plaid AMs - Llyr Gruffydd, Sian Gwenllian and Elin Jones - have signed a letter calling for a competition.