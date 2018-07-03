Image caption Suzy Davies 'is pleased there will be a contest' her spokesman said

Suzy Davies is to stand for the Welsh Conservative leadership in the National Assembly, her spokesman has said.

The South Wales West AM's decision has triggered a contest for the position, after Andrew RT Davies stood down.

Paul Davies, the interim leader, has also said he would like the job on a permanent basis.

"Suzy is pleased that there will be a contest in which members will have their say," her spokesman said.

Ms Davies is a former solicitor and was first elected to the assembly in 2011.

She is currently an assembly commissioner, representing the Tories on the body that runs the assembly.

Ms Davies has fronted the party's criticism of the Welsh Government's relationship with Pinewood, as well as the group's support of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon.

Her decision follows calls from quarters of the Conservative Party for members to be given a say and for a coronation - a change of leadership without a contest - to be avoided.

Andrew RT Davies was himself elected to the position of leader after a poll of rank-and-file members in 2011.

Tory AMs need three other assembly members to support them before they can stand - meaning there can only be two candidates.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andrew RT Davies resigned as Welsh Conservative assembly leader last week

Prior to her announcement, Ms Davies said last week: "I hope that any contest for his successor is not dominated by Brexit but it's essential that the new leader wholeheartedly supports Theresa May in her negotiations to deliver what Wales voted for.

"We also have to remember we've had decades of Labour domination in Welsh Government.

"We owe it to Wales to be grown up, brave even, in working with others to offer a genuine alternative."

Nominations for the post close on 16 July. Postal votes are expected to be sent out on 15 August to members, with a declaration on 6 September.