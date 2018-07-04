Image caption Three weeks ago Rhun ap Iorwerth said he had no plans to challenge Leanne Wood

Rhun ap Iorwerth has launched a bid for the Plaid Cymru leadership.

The Ynys Mon AM and former BBC Wales journalist will be taking on incumbent Leanne Wood for the job.

He said members from across Wales had encouraged him to stand. Ms Wood, who has been leader since 2012, has vowed to fight on and become first minister.

It means leadership contests are now underway in four of the five parties represented in the Welsh Assembly.

There have been mounting calls within Plaid Cymru for a leadership challenge, with a window for potential candidates closing at midnight on Wednesday.

Mr ap Iorwerth previously said he had no plans to challenge Ms Wood for her job.

The AM launched his campaign in a social media video on Wednesday, saying Ms Wood had invited a debate on the leadership and that supporters and party members across Wales had "encouraged me to allow my name to go forward".

He said: "That encouragement has come from people at all elected levels, but mainly from ordinary party members, including some who, I'm quite sure, will back Leanne!"

Mr ap Iorwerth said he was accepting the nominations in the spirit of a "constructive debate" that can "energise the party and the country".

"My commitment is to Wales, and to a fairer and more prosperous future for the country," he said.

"Plaid Cymru has to lead the way to that new, confident Wales, and over the coming weeks we can discuss openly and democratically how best to deliver the most effective and most exciting leadership for the party and the nation."

Image caption Leanne Wood has been leader of Plaid Cymru since 2012

Before joining the assembly, Mr ap Iorwerth was a reporter and presenter for BBC Wales, and presented Newyddion 9 on S4C.

He became an AM in a by-election in 2013, succeeding former Plaid leader Ieuan Wyn Jones who stepped down from the assembly to run a science park.

Earlier in June Mr ap Iorwerth told a press conference that he had "no plans and neither does anyone else have plans to put their name forward in that particular window".

Subsequently, he was nominated by his Ynys Mon constituency party to run for the leadership but did not immediately state his intentions.

Image caption Adam Price called on Leanne Wood to agree to share the job of Plaid Cymru leader with a man

Mr ap Iorwerth's declaration comes after Adam Price, the AM for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said he would challenge Leanne Wood if she did not agree to a co-leadership model.

On Tuesday Ms Wood rejected the proposal and said it was a matter for the membership.

She has said she would welcome a leadership challenge, and has promised to resign after the 2021 assembly election if she does not become first minister.

Mr Price, a former MP, has also been urged by his local party to stand.

Three other Plaid Cymru AMs signed a letter calling for a challenge to Leanne Wood's leadership.

Elfyn Llwyd, former Plaid Parliamentary leader, told a BBC Radio Cymru podcast that the party should needed new leadership and direction.