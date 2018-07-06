Image caption David Jones (L) achieved little in his year as Brexit minister, claims Guto Bebb (R)

Welsh Tory MP Guto Bebb has attacked former Brexit Minister David Jones for criticising the prime minister's plan for future trade with the EU.

It comes as cabinet ministers meet on Friday to agree on the way forward.

Mr Jones said the proposals breach Theresa May's own Brexit "red lines" that the UK will leave the customs union and single market.

But Mr Bebb - a defence minister - said the MP has "sour grapes" and offered no positive proposals of his own.

Mr Jones - the Conservative MP for Clwyd West - led the Vote Leave campaign in Wales, while Mr Bebb - who represents neighbouring Aberconwy - backed Remain.

Mr Bebb said: "It's a shame that a former DEXEU minister who, in a full year in office, failed to offer any coherent way forward now finds it acceptable to trawl the TV and radio stations attacking the prime minister for a plan he has not read.

"The lack of progress made during his year as a Brexit minister saw David sacked and a year later he still offers no positive proposals.

"Are sour grapes clouding his judgement?"

Cabinet ministers were meeting at the Prime Minister's country residence of Chequers on Friday in a bid to resolve splits on the shape of Brexit.

Ministers are divided over how closely the UK should stick to EU rules.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Guto Bebb criticised colleagues who said firms like Airbus should not be voicing their concerns over Brexit

Mrs May is expected to propose staying aligned with the EU on trading rules for goods but not services.

Any plan agreed by cabinet ministers will need to be approved by the European Union.

Mr Jones - who also served in the cabinet as Welsh secretary - told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "On the face of it - of course I haven't seen this document - it's not very good at all.

"The prime minister has made very clear that there are three principle red lines in these negotiations - no single market, no customs union and no jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

"It does seem to me that all three red lines would be breached by what has been proposed today."

Mr Bebb has made a string of interventions critical of Brexit-backing Tory colleagues.

He attacked senior cabinet ministers for "inflammatory" and "unworthy" comments after Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said threats from business over Brexit were "inappropriate".

The Aberconwy MP also criticised the then Welsh Conservative assembly group leader Andrew RT Davies, who had said Airbus exaggerated the threat of job losses from leaving the EU without a deal.