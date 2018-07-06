Image copyright Getty Images

Breast cancer screening in Wales has not suffered the problems that hit the service in England, a review has found.

Up to 270 women may have died after IT problems led to thousands not getting invitations for screenings.

A subsequent review found the Welsh screening programme "did not have the same failings," Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said.

Additional failsafe measures have been put in place, he added.

Mr Gething added that other cancer screening programmes would be reviewed to ensure systems are robust.

A total of 94 Welsh residents, who previously lived in England, have been affected by the IT failures.

They, together with a further 183 women who had taken part in the programme and are registered with an English GP, have been contacted and offered screening, or invited to consider referring themselves.