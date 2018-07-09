Welsh Tories from both sides of the Brexit divide have said Theresa May should push on with her plan for leaving the EU after David Davis quit.

The Brexit secretary said the UK was giving away "too much, too easily".

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb - who backed Remain - said Mrs May had brokered a "common sense, pragmatic" deal with her cabinet on Friday.

Pro-Leave Monmouth MP David Davies said it was a "massive compromise" but felt there was "no alternative".

Meanwhile First Minister Carwyn Jones said the Brexit secretary's resignation left the UK government in "complete disarray".