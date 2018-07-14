Image caption Simon Hart said he wished he had known there was an asterisk button on his phone

A Conservative MP who used a profanity in a tweet about a colleague said it did not reflect his "normal demeanour".

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart was tweeting about the resignation of Chris Green.

Explaining his tweet, he said: "Monday was an intensely frustrating day because we were a resignation or two away from, potentially, the government collapsing."

"Anger is not the sole prerogative of Brexiteers," he said.

"I have kids. I have a future too. I have a stake in this."

But he said he wished he had known there was an asterisk button on his phone.

He said: "The choice here is whether we're still having this argument and boring people senseless over the next 10 years, or whether we can actually get it sorted in a reasonably sensible way."

On 6 July the cabinet reached a "collective" agreement on proposals for the future relationship between the EU and UK at Chequers but the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, David Davis as Brexit secretary and several junior figures followed.