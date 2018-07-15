Image caption Grenville Ham said the poll had prompted an informed debate

Green Party members in Wales have voted overwhelmingly against a split with the English Green Party.

The party leader in Wales, Grenville Ham, had campaigned for plans to set up an independent party similar to the Scottish Greens.

But in a referendum nearly 65% of members rejected the proposal.

Amelia Womack, the deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, said she was proud the party gave its members a say on the issue.

About 20% of the 1,500 members of the Green Party in Wales voted in the poll.

Mr Ham said the vote highlighted how the party is "truly run through grassroots".

"After much good-natured and informed debate within this internal election the membership has decided that staying as part of a larger Green Party is the best way to continue our work as an insurgent force for good," he added.

Ms Womack said the issue was put to the vote because it was a question that had been raised a number of times.

"I'm sure it's a question we'll bring back to our members in future," she added.