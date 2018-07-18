Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil Hamilton has hoped to work as an assembly commissioner after losing his leadership job

A plan for a UKIP AM to be nominated again for a job he was blocked from before has been stopped.

Senior AMs felt there was "no point" for Neil Hamilton to be re-nominated for an assembly commissioner role, given he was likely to be rejected again.

A majority of AMs voted against Mr Hamilton getting the paid job in June.

Mr Hamilton was asked for comment. BBC Wales understands UKIP will keep the vacancy empty for the time-being.

UKIP is in the midst of a leadership campaign for the helm of the assembly group, in which Mr Hamilton is a candidate.

The AM for Mid and West Wales was initially nominated for the role of assembly commissioner by his party's AMs after Caroline Jones deposed him from his old job as assembly group leader in May.

There are meant to be four assembly commissioners - one nominated by each party. Ms Jones previously held the role for her party.

A total of 31 AMs - who were largely from Plaid Cymru and Labour - rejected Mr Hamilton's original nomination when it came to a vote.

Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Neil Hamilton was nominated to be an assembly commissioner after Caroline Jones became UKIP group leader

He was criticised for being unsuitable for the commission after he abstained on a proposed interim harassment policy that most of the assembly had backed.

Despite that decision, and running for the UKIP leadership, Mr Hamilton vowed to go for the commissioner role again.

"This is a UKIP place [on the commission] - we're not prepared to allow the Labour Party and Plaid Cymru to determine who the UKIP representative is," he had told BBC Wales a month ago.

After a delay, last Tuesday UKIP AM Gareth Bennett brought the matter to business committee, where he sits as a member.

Minutes of the committee - which determines assembly business - showed members agreed there was no point in the committee tabling such a motion.

It said AMs "indicated that they had no reason to think their members would vote any differently".

Presiding officer Elin Jones asked UKIP to reflect on the discussion and whether an alternative UKIP AM could be brought forward.

There had been a proposal for Caroline Jones to do the job voluntarily, but sources indicated the group could not agree on the idea and that the party would leave the post empty for the moment until the leadership election is complete.

Commissioners earn an extra £13,578 on top of the basic backbench AMs' salary of £66,847, bringing their total pay to £80,425.