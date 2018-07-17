Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A plan to ban smacking has prompted a heated debate among parents in Wales

Votes at 16, a smacking ban and a new patients' watchdog will be priorities for the Welsh Government during Carwyn Jones's final months as first minister.

Encouraging councils to merge will also form part of his final legislative programme on Tuesday.

The annual statement is the assembly's equivalent of the Queen's speech, an outline of plans for new laws.

Mr Jones said his Labour-led team would "keep driving forward progress and delivering for the people of Wales".

Delivering the statement for the last time before he hands over the reins in December, Mr Jones will also look back on his eight years as first minister.

Image caption Local authorities will be encouraged but not forced to merge

Aides say he will hail presumed consent in organ donation and the Future Generations Act as highlights of his time in office.

A bill next spring will be the latest attempt to reduce the number of councils from 22. It will also introduce votes for 16 and 17 year olds in local elections.

Ministers have been trying to either encourage or force councils to merge since 2014.

The new bill will not contain a map of new boundaries as ministers hope authorities will re-organise voluntarily.

But if they resist, the first minister and Local Government Secretary Alun Davies "have been very clear that no change is not an option", a government source said.

Wild animals will also be banned from performing in travelling circuses.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Carwyn Jones is stepping down as first minister in December

With growing law-making powers, ministers are keen to tidy up the statute book, so a Legislation Bill will be published to make laws more accessible.

The assembly can also expect its workload to grow as it has to amend EU regulations as a result of Brexit.

Mr Jones said: "Making our statute book ready for EU exit is a big challenge for the Welsh Government and the National Assembly but we must not let this limit our ambitions.

"We will keep driving forward progress and delivering for the people of Wales."