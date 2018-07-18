Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Girls aged 12-13 and gay men aged 16-45 are already vaccinated against HPV in Wales

A jab that protects against a virus that causes cervical cancer will also be given to adolescent boys, Wales' health secretary has announced.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is offered to girls aged 12 to 13 at secondary school.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised extending the programme to boys at the same age.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gethin said he would follows the advice that the move would help save lives in years to come.

A jab that protects against a virus that causes cervical cancer will also be given to adolescent boys, Wales' health secretary has announced.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is offered to girls aged 12 to 13 at secondary school.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised extending the programme to boys at the same age.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gethin said he would follows the advice that the move would help save lives in years to come.

HPV is the name for a large group of viruses, which can be caught through any kind of sexual contact with someone who has it.

Doctors say most HPV infections go away by themselves, but sometimes infections can lead to a variety of serious problems.

For boys, this includes cancer of the anus, penis, mouth and throat.

Mr Gething said: "We will now work with NHS Wales on the implementation of the new programme for roll out as soon as practicable."

The Scottish government has also responded by saying it will vaccinate boys.

The Department of Health and Social Care in England said it would carefully consider the advice and provide an update on its decision shortly.