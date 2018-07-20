Image caption Jonathan Edwards says Leanne Wood "seems more concerned about the niche issues that interest her"

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards has attacked the party's leader Leanne Wood for showing "no leadership" on Brexit.

Ms Wood is facing a challenge to her position from assembly colleagues Rhun ap Iorwerth and Adam Price.

In an interview published by WalesOnline, the MP claimed Ms Wood was "more concerned about the niche issues that interest her" and did not have a sense of how important Brexit is.

A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman declined to comment.

It follows Mr Edwards' support for a proposal by pro-European Conservative MP Anna Soubry that Plaid could help form a cross-party "government of national unity" to negotiate Brexit.

Ms Wood has repeatedly ruled out working with the Conservatives at all levels.

Ms Soubry's comments came after she joined 11 other Tories in rebelling against Theresa May on Brexit in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

Responding at the time to the suggestion, Mr Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said if stopping the UK from leaving the European Union's single market and customs union required his party to enter an all-party government "so be it".

WalesOnline reported that his comments "infuriated" Ms Wood.

Image caption Leanne Wood was reported to be infuriated with Mr Edwards' backing of an all-party government

Mr Edwards, who managed Ms Wood's leadership election campaign in 2012, was quoted on the website as saying: "I am afraid that Leanne has shown no leadership in relation to Brexit since the referendum result. As MPs, we have been left to our own devices in Westminster void of any direction by the leader.

"We are faced with an unprecedented situation where the best-case scenario from the UK government's point of view is a hard Brexit and the worst-case scenario would involve a no-deal crash-out with the worst Brexit conceivable that would be cataclysmic for the Welsh economy.

"At Westminster, Theresa May is now controlled by Jacob Rees-Mogg's European Research Group, which is hell-bent on achieving the hardest of Brexits. The Labour Party's only policy is that it wants a general election and a change of government.

"It's vitally important that Plaid shows national leadership at this crucial time, but Leanne doesn't seem to have any sense of how important it is.

"We have to be prepared to seize the initiative and work with those who will help deliver our objectives. The idea put forward by Anna Soubry would involve all parties. Clearly the Tories would have to be involved for mathematical reasons. This is not the time for tribalism.

"Leanne seems more concerned about the niche issues that interest her, but what Wales needs in this desperate crisis is real leadership."