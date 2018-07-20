Wales politics

Police quiz Chris Davies MP over expenses claim

  • 20 July 2018
Chris Davies MP Image copyright Chris McAndrew/HouseofCommons
Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

A Welsh MP has been interviewed by police over allegations of a fraudulent expenses claim.

Chris Davies, Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, was referred to police by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

It is alleged he made a false expense claim for pictures used in his constituency office in 2016.

He has previously said he made an "honest mistake" and voluntarily spoke to the Metropolitan Police.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

"A 50-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 17 July 2018," he added.

It is understood Mr Davies is accused of manually creating two invoices for £450 and £250 rather than submitting the full £700 claim for the pictures by computer.

He has previously said that he repaid the £450 sum, which was charged to a start-up fund for new MPs to set up offices.

Mr Davies was referred to IPSA in April 2018 and compliance officer Andy McDonald passed on the claim to the Metropolitan Police.

