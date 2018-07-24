Image copyright PA

Pay rises for teachers announced by the UK government are a "con-trick", First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

Teachers in Wales are set to benefit from a 3.5% increase in their pay, alongside their English counterparts.

But as the pay rises are being paid for out of existing budgets in England, it is not expected there will be extra cash coming to Wales to pay for them.

Teachers' pay is in the process of being devolved - but that does not come into effect until next year, and currently the UK government sets pay rates for teachers in England and Wales.

That is despite control over education in Wales being centred in Cardiff since the opening of the assembly in 1999.

On Tuesday the UK government said that a million public sector workers would be receiving their biggest pay rise in nearly 10 years - with members of the armed forces also set to benefit.

Half a billion pounds has been set aside in England over two years to fund the extra pay for teachers, but out of the existing Department for Education budget.

First Minister Carwyn Jones told BBC Wales without extra money to accompany the pay rises it would just mean fewer teachers and less money in schools.

"It's a con-trick," he said.

"The only way to do this is for the UK Treasury to say we'll make the money available in England and as a result Wales will get a consequential so we can do the same in Wales."

The UK government also announced pay rises of 2% for junior doctors, specialist doctors, GPs and dentists, with consultants getting a pay rise of 1.5%.

But NHS pay is devolved, the rise only applies in England. The Welsh Government is yet to decide whether to follow the decision.