Image caption Simon Thomas has been Plaid Cymru AM for Mid and West Wales since 2011

Simon Thomas has resigned as a Welsh Assembly Member and quit Plaid Cymru.

The 54-year-old married father-of-two was elected as Plaid AM for the Mid and West Wales region in 2011.

Mr Thomas, who was MP for Ceredigion between 2000 and 2005, has deleted his Twitter page and personal website.

In a statement, the Assembly's Presiding Officer Elin Jones said: "The Llywydd has received a letter of resignation from Simon Thomas with immediate effect."

The resignation of Mr Thomas, a former leadership candidate in 2013 before dropping out, will not trigger a by-election as he was a list member.

Former Plaid AM Helen Mary Jones, who is next on the Plaid list in the Mid and West Wales region, will replace him.