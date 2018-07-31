Image copyright Geograph/Ian Medcalf Image caption Castell y Bere at Tywyn is among the castles detailed in a new booklet

The history of the lords and princes of Wales should be better celebrated, Wales' culture minister has said.

Lord Elis-Thomas says that castles inhabited by Owain Glyndwr and others are "precious physical reminders of our history and our heritage".

Cadw has produced a guide in a bid to raise the profile of the ancient buildings and ruins.

The minister caused controversy last year after saying he would promote Wales as a "principality".

Cadw's booklet includes Caergwrle Castle, the last castle to be built by a native Welsh prince, Ewole Castle in Flintshire and Castell y Bere which was established by Llywelyn ap Iorwerth after he took back control of Meirionnydd and Ardudwy from his son Gruffudd.

It also lists Sycharth in Llansilin, a motte and bailey castle noted as the site of Owain Glyndwr's court.

Some of the castles are in the care of Cadw, while others are in private hands or are owned by local authorities, but offer public access.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ewloe Castle in Flintshire

Lord Elis-Thomas said: "From Caerphilly to Caernarfon, Conwy to Castell Coch, we are a country blessed with some of the most magnificent, imposing castles in the world, attracting record visitor numbers and boosting the economies of many of our towns and cities.

"But there are a whole host of castles on our doorsteps that are, perhaps, less well known but both individually and as a collective serve as precious physical reminders of our history and our heritage.

"These, to me, are the true Welsh castles - those built or inhabited by distinguished Welshmen of the past - by Llywelyn, Lord Rhys and Glyndwr amongst others. Welsh Princes who fought for and over Wales and helped shape the Wales and Welshness we recognise today."