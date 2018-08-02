Image caption Paul Davies has been an assembly member since 2007 and is currently interim Tory group leader

Conservative AM Paul Davies will pledge to energise and unite Welsh Tories as he launches his campaign to lead the party's assembly group later.

The Preseli Pembrokeshire AM will say he has the skills and experience to win key marginal seats from Labour at the 2021 assembly election.

Mr Davies's rival for the position, South Wales West AM Suzy Davies, is due to begin her campaign next week.

The contest was triggered by Andrew RT Davies's resignation in June.

He quit after feeling he had lost the support of his colleagues.

Addressing supporters at the launch event in Usk, Monmouthshire, Paul Davies will say: "I believe I have the skills and the experience to lead our party into battle in constituencies like Cardiff North, Gower and Wrexham with a slate of genuinely diverse candidates from across Wales.

"It's in these Labour-Conservative marginal constituencies that the next election will be decided."

His manifesto, entitled Changing Wales, will include proposals to "introduce democratic accountability" to health boards, currently appointed by Welsh ministers and "pursue a low tax agenda", with partial control of income tax being devolved to Wales next April.

Postal ballots for the leadership contest will be sent out on 15 August with the winner declared on 6 September.

The 12-strong Conservative group is the second biggest in the assembly and has been in opposition to Labour-led administrations since devolution in 1999.