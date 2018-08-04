Image caption Jeremy Miles (L) has thrown his backing behind Mark Drakeford (R)

Mark Drakeford has won the support of another potential rival in the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

Counsel General Jeremy Miles says he will no longer seek support to enter the race and will instead throw his weight behind the finance secretary.

It brings Prof Drakeford's tally of nominations from fellow AMs to 13 - in excess of the five he needs.

Vaughan Gething has four expressions of support. Rivals Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies have none.

Neath AM Mr Miles - the Welsh Government's top law officer - has been tipped for the top job since being elected to the assembly in 2016.

Analysis by Daniel Davies, BBC Wales political correspondent

Image caption Economy Secretary Ken Skates ruled himself out in July

This isn't the first time someone tipped as a future leader has bowed out in favour of frontrunner Prof Drakeford.

Ken Skates, the Economy Secretary, ruled himself out in July.

Both Mr Skates and Mr Miles are brimming with ideas about what direction their party should follow.

But they have decided to sit this election out and support Prof Drakeford - the candidate who describes himself as a bridge to the next generation of Welsh Labour leaders.

Perhaps it's a case of if you can't beat him, join him.

In a speech at the National Eisteddfod, Mr Miles will say: "I am grateful for the supportive messages I have received from across the movement in recent months. I have listened and sought to encourage debate about the future of our party."

He said Prof Drakeford's "experience of handling Brexit discussions and funding negotiations with the UK Government mean that on two of the most pressing issues we face, we will have a leader with a strong track record".