Forcing a "deal or no deal" vote on the final Brexit agreement should be a priority of the next first minister, one of the candidates has said.

Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies believes whoever takes over should put the demand to the prime minister on behalf of the people of Wales.

Mark Drakeford is the front runner to replace Carwyn Jones, who steps down after nine years in the autumn.

Mr Irranca-Davies, Eluned Morgan and Vaughan Gething are also challenging.

He believes the Welsh Government has consistently worked in good faith with the Westminster government on Brexit, but it has "failed to respect" Wales and devolution.

In the June 2016 referendum, Wales voted to leave the European Union, with 52.5% voting leave compared to 47.5% voting remain.

Overall, 51.9% across the UK voted to exit the EU.

The UK government is currently negotiating the terms of the country's departure from the EU, set for March 2019.

Suggesting a "cliff edge no-deal Brexit" would destroy jobs and prosperity, Mr Irranca-Davies added: "We have been incredibly patient with Theresa May and her Brexit ministers.

"We have given them more than enough rope.

"This Conservative government are about to hang themselves, but in doing so will sacrifice jobs and prosperity across Wales and the UK, for this and future generations."

He said this is "simply not acceptable" and said the final deal must be put to a final vote.

However, both Mrs May and UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn have ruled this out despite calls.

Mark Drakeford is the only Labour hopeful who has enough nominations to get on the election ballot paper, at 13.

Rival Vaughan Gething is one short with four names while Mr Irranca-Davies and Eluned Morgan - who has also announced her leadership intentions - have no declared supporters.