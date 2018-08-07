Image copyright Blurrt Image caption Blurrt describes itself as a leading social media insights platform

A tech company that received a £770,000 loan of public money has closed its only office in Wales.

Blurrt received the money from Finance Wales and its successor - the Development Bank of Wales - in instalments since 2015.

The firm's chairman Nick Miller said the restructuring was necessary "to protect the interest of shareholders".

The bank said it was "working closely" with the Cardiff-based firm, which will continue operations in shared premises.

Eight people were employed in the office which closed in July at the Tramshed Tech Hub in Grangetown, Cardiff.

'Committed to Wales'

Four people lost their jobs, but Mr Miller told BBC Wales that the other four would continue to work for Blurrt within the shared workspace at the former tram depot.

He said the company, which also has offices in London and New York, is "still committed to Wales" but that it "has proved difficult to find finance to take us to the next level In Wales".

Blurrt, which describes itself as "a leading social media insights platform" was established in Newport in 2012, moved to Cwmbran later that year before becoming one of the Tramshed's first tenants when it opened in 2016.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government-owned Development Bank of Wales said: "We are aware of the company's plans to restructure and continue to work closely with the management team."