Image caption Alun Davies has been a Labour member of the Welsh Assembly since 2007

Local Government Secretary Alun Davies is set to throw his hat into the ring for the Welsh Labour leadership later.

The Blaenau Gwent AM is expected to announce his intention to stand in the contest to succeed Carwyn Jones with a speech in Tredegar on Friday.

Mr Davies will be the fifth contender to come forward.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford is the front-runner, with Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies hoping to secure enough nominations.

So far, Mr Drakeford is the only contender with the backing of enough Labour AMs to stand in the contest.

He has 13 declared supporters, while Vaughan Gething is one short of the five names needed.

Neither Eluned Morgan nor Huw Irranca-Davies have any declared supporters.

A special conference in September will decide whether the new leader will be elected via a one-member-one-vote (OMOV) ballot of Welsh Labour members, or through an electoral college which gives MPs, AMs and organisations such as trade unions more weight.

The winner is expected to take over from Mr Jones as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in December.