Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gareth Bennett: "I don't think they were voting for my charisma"

UKIP's Welsh assembly leader expects the party to back his campaign to abolish the Senedd, saying it would be "strange" to change his main policy.

Gareth Bennett was elected by party members on Friday with his mandate based around scrapping the assembly.

Currently, UKIP policy is to support devolution in the UK, but Mr Bennett says he will have "discussions" with the central party over the issue.

Two of his fellow UKIP AMs have said they do not agree with the policy.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales on Sunday, Mr Bennett says there needs to be a "process of negotiation" with the main party after it chose to back a continuation of devolution in the last assembly elections.

"We can't have a policy in Wales which doesn't dovetail with our national UK-wide policies," he said.

"The UK policies are that we do broadly support the devolved institutions. That policy only changed a few years ago and I'm not sure there was much democratic mandate within the party for that change.

"We will very quickly come to an agreement over where this policy is going to go but clearly that was my main policy I've just been elected leader by the members in Wales so it would be pretty strange if that policy wasn't now going to be implemented."

Image copyright Getty/Ashwood Photography Image caption Gareth Bennett (R) beat Neil Hamilton (L) and Caroline Jones to become UKIP's Welsh Assembly leader

Mr Bennett reiterated he wants to have a referendum on the future of the assembly and abolishing it without one would be "ludicrously undemocratic".

He added he would like to see a "beefing up" of the Wales Office and Wales should be run from Westminster as opposed to the "ever-increasing empire that's being built at Cardiff Bay".

On Saturday, UKIP AMs David Rowlands and Caroline Jones dismissed the idea that abolishing the assembly would become party policy.