Image caption Paul Davies: "I wouldn't think I'm grey. My colleagues don't think I'm grey"

Welsh Conservative leadership hopeful Paul Davies has dismissed the idea that he is a colourless politician.

The interim leader of the Tory assembly group has been described by a party insider as a "man in a beige suit".

The Preseli Pembrokeshire AM said neither he nor his colleagues thought he was "grey", but the right person to be first minister.

He and Suzy Davies are in the running to succeed Andrew RT Davies, who stood down as group leader in June.

"I wouldn't think I'm grey. My colleagues don't think I'm grey," candidate Mr Davies told BBC Wales' Newyddion9 programme.

"My colleagues think I'm the right person for the job, not just to be leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the National Assembly but first minister of Wales."

Both he and rival candidate Ms Davies - AM for South West Wales - want the next assembly group leader to be known also as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, a distinction which has appeared to cause conflict within the party in recent years.

"Devolution is devolution," he said.

"We obviously develop our own policies here at an assembly level and we develop policies that actually suit the needs of the people of Wales."

Image caption Paul Davies faces Suzy Davies in a ballot of party members

Mr Davies denied playing the role of a "silent assassin" in removing Andrew RT Davies, who stood down from the leadership feeling he had lost the support of his colleagues.

"I'm no assassin at all," he said.

"There was a discussion within the group, the group obviously expressed views and Andrew reflected on those views and decided to let someone else lead the group."

Mr Davies has promised Tory members a vote on any future coalition deal, and said he would be willing to talk to Plaid Cymru.

"I'd like to think I'm open," he added.

"I've been the business manager [for the Conservative group] over the last few years. I've built up relationships with other parties on that basis and I'd like to think people would be able to approach me."

The 12-strong Conservative group is the second biggest in the assembly and has been in opposition to Labour-led administrations since devolution in 1999.

The leader will be elected by a postal ballot of party members in Wales, with the winner to be announced on 6 September.