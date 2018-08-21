Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked as communities secretary

The widow of ex-Labour minister Carl Sargeant has said she fears an investigation into his sacking by the first minister will be a "cover-up".

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found dead days after being dismissed from the cabinet in November, amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

His widow Bernie said she had been forced to seek a High Court challenge to the inquiry's legality.

First Minister Carwyn Jones's spokesman said the action "cannot be justified".

Lawyers lodged an application at the High Court in London last week to challenge how the investigation will be run.

At the time of his sacking from his Welsh Government cabinet position as communities secretary, the Labour AM for Alyn and Deeside, who was married and had two children, had vowed to clear his name.

But four days later he was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire - a previous inquest gave a provisional cause of death as hanging.

Image caption L-R: Carl Sargeant and Carwyn Jones in the Senedd in 2009

Speaking publicly for the first time since her husband's death, Mrs Sargeant said she wanted to challenge the rules of the QC-led inquiry, which will not allow the family's lawyers to question witnesses.

She said Paul Bowen QC could also bar the family from hearings and stop evidence being heard in public but could not order witnesses to give evidence.

"I'm so disappointed that I have been forced to take this action," she said.

"I had thought after Carl's death that I, and my young family, would be treated with honesty and respect. Yet, we can't help but feeling we are looking at a cover-up.

"We have a right to be able to hear and challenge the evidence. Please believe me, we are not trying to be obstructive, we just want to get to the truth and feel that we have a great deal to offer the inquiry. We don't want to be excluded."

Image copyright IQCI Image caption The inquiry is being led by QC Paul Bowen

Mrs Sargeant said she wanted to "understand and process why my husband is no longer here".

"This whole thing just adds agony to heartbreak, but I owe it to Carl to get the full picture," she added.

A spokesman for Mr Jones said the investigation was not a public inquiry or an investigation into Mr Sargeant's death, which was "a matter for the inquest, which is expected to take place in the autumn".

The spokesman said: "The first minister established this investigation voluntarily, solely and specifically to give independent scrutiny of the actions and decisions which he took in relation to Carl Sargeant at the time of the ministerial reshuffle last November."

Mr Jones's spokesman said the independent QC "will have access to all the evidence and will have the opportunity to cross-examine the first minister and other witnesses".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In April Carwyn Jones said he was stepping down as first minister after the "darkest of times"

The spokesman said "the women who had made complaints about the behaviour of Carl Sargeant when he was a minister" had "an ongoing legal entitlement to anonymity".

She added that the Sargeant family had been a part of the process of establishing the investigation "from the outset" and had agreed the appointment of the QC and "We believe, and have consistently stated, that this proposed action cannot be justified".

Permanent Secretary Dame Shan Morgan, the Welsh Government's most senior civil servant, said in January the investigation should take no longer than four months to complete, meaning it could be completed in December if it starts next month.

Mr Jones is expected to step down as first minister in December, following a Welsh Labour leadership contest.