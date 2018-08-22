Image copyright Thinkstock

The limited explanation for delays awarding contracts to connect more than 80,000 homes to high speed internet has been criticised.

Welsh Government cabinet minister Julie James hoped to announce the winners last month but said "unforeseen issues" had arisen with the "complex process".

Ms James said she could not be more specific until the tendering process for the £80m scheme concluded.

Tory AM Russell George said the "lack of transparency" was unacceptable.

In January, Ms James told assembly members firms were being invited to bid for three new contracts to extend the reach of superfast broadband, with an emphasis on rural areas, business use and ultrafast 100Mbps services.

It is hoped up to 88,000 properties not reached by a previous scheme will be connected.

In a letter to Mr George on 31 July, Ms James said: "Work on the procurement exercise for the successor project has been complex with a number of unforeseen issues arising during the process."

She added she intended to make a statement in the coming weeks to provide an update on the situation.

Image caption Russell George say many people in rural areas are waiting for high speed broadband

Asked by Mr George for more details, she responded: "I am afraid that, due to commercial confidentiality, I am unable to update you on the specific complexities and issues that have occurred."

Mr George, AM for Montgomeryshire and Conservative economy spokesman, said: "This worrying lack of transparency on behalf of the Welsh Government is totally unacceptable when people in rural areas of Wales are still waiting for the high speed broadband which is currently enjoyed by their urban neighbours.

"Phase 1 of the Superfast Cymru scheme finished in February and there are thousands of premises which remain stranded."

Image caption Julie James says she will clarify the timetable in the coming weeks

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "While Superfast Cymru has successfully changed the digital landscape in Wales, we know there is more to do in reaching the remaining premises without access and we are now working on how to do this.

"A tender process is under way for the successor scheme to Superfast Cymru, which will be underpinned by significant amounts of public funding, and further details will be provided in the autumn.

"Work on the procurement exercise is complex and we will award contracts as quickly as the process allows. It is absolutely essential and right that time is taken on this so the full benefits from the successor scheme can be achieved."

Ministers said the Access Broadband Cymru programme and Ultrafast Connectivity Voucher Scheme were available for those currently lacking superfast broadband.