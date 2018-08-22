Image copyright PA

A proposed ban on pet shops and dealers in England selling puppies and kittens should be replicated in Wales, the Conservatives have said.

England's ban, which is being consulted on, means pets less than six months old could only be bought or adopted through breeders or rescue centres.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and Tory AM Andrew RT Davies called on the Labour Welsh Government to follow suit.

Welsh ministers said they were considering a third party sales ban.

A ban on licensed sellers dealing in dogs and cats less than eight weeks old is already coming in on 1 October in England.

UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: "People who have a complete disregard for pet welfare will no longer be able to profit from this miserable trade."

The move has been celebrated by the Lucy's Law campaign, named after a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel badly treated in the puppy farming system.

Lucy was rescued in 2013 at the age of five from a Welsh puppy farm.

Image copyright Facebook/Lucy the Rescue Cavalier Image caption The fate of a dog called Lucy inspired a campaign against puppy farms

She had a series of health problems, including a curved spine as a result of being kept in a cramped cage and epilepsy.

She died in 2016.

Mr Davies, the former Welsh Conservative group leader who is now rural affairs spokesman, said south west Wales had "the biggest concentration in the UK of commercial dog breeders".

"It is sadly widely acknowledged that some are churning out puppies in terrible conditions," he said.

"Irresponsible breeders can contribute to a chaotic start in life and lead to serious health problems and lack of socialisation for puppies and kittens."

"The Labour Welsh Government must now follow suit and ensure Wales becomes a truly animal friendly nation," Mr Davies added.

Mr Cairns said the UK Government's announcement was "a further step" in its "aim to raise standards in England."

"I would encourage the Welsh Government to implement the same measures in Wales," he added.

Wales, Mr Cairns said, was a "nation of animal lovers and it is vital that we maintain the highest standards of animal welfare".

Image copyright PA Image caption Kitten farming will also be banned in England

Labour Cardiff North AM Anna McMorrin also welcomed the proposed ban in England.

"Wales has led the way on dog breeding regulations but we'd like to see Welsh Government go further and enforce a ban on third party puppy sales," she tweeted.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are currently looking at the possibility of banning the sale of kittens and puppies via third parties in Wales.

"In the meantime we continue to endorse the work of the Pet Advertising Advisory Council covering issues such as the responsible advertising and sourcing of all pets, including kittens."

Wales' Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths told AMs in June a ban on third party sales was "worthy of investigation" and she would discuss the options with officials.

The Pet Industry Federation said puppy farms should be closed down but added there were concerns that an outright ban on third party sales would lead to sales "going underground".