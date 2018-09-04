Image caption Nia Griffith says Labour must be "absolutely sure we can stand up and say we're not anti-Semitic or racist"

Labour is at a "crisis point" in the anti-Semitism row within the party, Llanelli MP Nia Griffith has said.

After months of acrimony Labour's ruling body has adopted an internationally recognised definition of anti-Semitism in full, with all the examples.

Ms Griffith says the party needs to make sure "it is a turning point".

She said regaining the faith of the Jewish community was "going to take sustained action".

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition was incorporated into Labour's code of conduct in July - but not all its examples were included.

The party will now incorporate all 11 examples, its National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided, but it will also publish a statement aimed at protecting free speech.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protests were held outside the NEC meeting

Ms Griffiths, shadow defence secretary, said: "We've got to make it absolutely clear we do not tolerate anybody saying or writing things which are anti-Semitic or racist and we need to be absolutely clear that we will deal with members that transgress on that.

"We want to be absolutely sure that as a party, that we can stand up and say we're not anti-Semitic or racist.

"This is a crisis point and we've got to make sure it is a turning point".

Labour has been mired in a row over anti-Semitism for months, with some Jewish groups and Labour MPs claiming leader Jeremy Corbyn was not doing enough to stamp it out in the party.

But supporters of Mr Corbyn - some of whom staged a protest outside the NEC meeting - argued that adopting the IHRA definition with all examples would restrict freedom to criticise Israel's actions against Palestinians.