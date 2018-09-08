Image caption First Minister Carwyn Jones will step down in December - there is a row over whether the rules to elect his successor should be changed

Top Welsh Labour officials will discuss whether the next first minister and party leader should be elected under the same system as Jeremy Corbyn.

On Saturday, the Welsh Executive Committee (WEC) will consider whether to back making all votes in the upcoming leadership contest equal.

Currently members' votes are weighed off against votes from MPs and AMs, and votes from unions.

The final decision will be taken at a special conference next weekend.

BBC Wales understands officials will consider a reformed version of the current electoral college rules, which would remove the separate vote for Labour politicians - as well as the one-member-one-vote system used by other parts of the Labour party.

First Minister Carwyn Jones is set to step down in December after almost a decade at the helm of Welsh politics.

The meeting by the Welsh party executive, who will make a recommendation to the special conference, will consider the results of a consultation by former Torfaen MP Lord Murphy.

Sources have said Lord Murphy has presented the WEC with two options for changing the system - one-member-one-vote (Omov) and a reformed electoral college.

Under the latter, ordinary party members votes would be weighed against votes from unions and socialist societies, but not AMs and MPs - reducing the weight given to votes by politicians.

Similar proposals were made by Unison and the GMB.

Image caption Mark Drakeford is one of the most high-profile supporters of OMOV

Lord Murphy's proposed one-member-one-vote system would make all votes in the upcoming leadership election worth the same, with members of affiliated groups including unions also given a say alongside party members.

One source said pro-Omov supporters would like to see both options go to the special conference.

While the UK party now uses Omov, Welsh Labour has retained the electoral college.

Under that method, Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris was elected Welsh Labour's deputy leader in April, although more rank-and-file members voted for her rival - Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan.

Campaigners say Omov - the system under which Jeremy Corbyn first won and then retained the Labour leadership - would be fairer.

The new Welsh Labour leader and presumptive first minister is expected to be named in December when Carwyn Jones steps down.

So far, Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething are the only contenders with enough backing from fellow Labour AMs to make it onto the ballot paper.

Eluned Morgan, Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies have also said they want to stand in the election.