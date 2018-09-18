Image caption Jonathon James Drakeford was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court

A 31-year-old Cardiff man has been convicted of two counts of rape.

Jonathon James Drakeford is the son of Welsh Government Minister Mark Drakeford, the front runner in the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

Mark Drakeford said his family had been through a "distressing period" and its thoughts "are with all those caught up in it, especially the victim".

Jonathon James Drakeford is expected to be sentenced later this week, following his conviction at Cardiff Crown Court.

In a statement released to BBC Wales Mark Drakeford said: "This has been a distressing period for our family.

"Our thoughts are with all those caught up in it, specially the victim.

"There will nothing further to add to this statement on this personal and private matter."