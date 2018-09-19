Image copyright PA Image caption Conventional walls and roofs could be replaced by the technology

Swansea University will receive £36m to develop building materials which generate power, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced.

The technology, using heat and light to make electricity, could replace conventional walls, roofs and windows.

The power could be used in homes, workplaces, schools and hospitals, with the energy stored and released by "smart energy systems".

Mr Hammond said the aim was to cut energy bills and carbon emissions.

Excess power could be sold back to the national grid.

Mr Hammond said: "Swansea University and the innovative companies working with it are world-leaders in clean energy.

"The UK government is backing the industries of the future that will deliver jobs and opportunities across Wales.

"This £36m new funding will support exciting green technology that could cut energy bills, reduce carbon emissions and create better homes and workspaces."

Image caption Philip Hammond says UK ministers are backing future industries

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns added: "Today's funding announcement, on top of the £68m commitment to Swansea University since 2010, will ensure that Wales and one of its most forward-thinking universities will play a key role in keeping the UK at the vanguard of innovation for years to come."

UK ministers have committed to at least halving the energy used in new buildings by 2030.

The funding will go to Swansea University's Specific research institute.