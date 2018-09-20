Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of students applying to Welsh universities has fallen

Wales is the only country in the UK to see a drop in the number of students from countries outside the EU applying to its universities, according to official figures.

Between 2017 and 2018, Welsh universities also saw the biggest drop in the numbers of EU applicants.

There was a 7% drop in non-EU applicants and a decrease of 10% in applicants from the EU.

The Welsh Government says it is focused on ensuring the UK is open to students.

Higher education institutions in England (+7%), Scotland (+9%) and Northern Ireland (+1%) all saw an increase in the number of applicants from countries outside of the EU.

At the same time, there was also a 2% increase in EU applicants to universities in England, a 3% increase to Northern Ireland, and a 1% drop to Scotland.

Overall, the number of applicants to at Welsh universities in 2018 dropped by 7% from the previous year - from 72,200 (2017) to 67,420 (2018).

It was a bigger percentage decrease than seen in England (-2%), Northern Ireland (-3%), and the UK as a whole (-2%).

Overall applicant numbers in Scotland stood roughly still.

The Welsh Government is part of the Global Wales initiative, which aims to boost student recruitment and research collaboration and to promote Welsh universities internationally.

Image caption Kirsty Williams has provided £3.5m to an initiative to build the Study in Wales brand

As part of a £50m fund to help Welsh businesses and institutions prepare for Brexit, Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has given £3.5m worth of funding over three years to the initiative "to deliver the Study in Wales brand globally, develop existing activity in the US and Vietnam, and to expand to other markets".

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our universities work with counterparts across the EU and beyond and the exchange of students and staff is a key part of Wales being an outward looking nation.

"Our focus is on ensuring the UK is open and welcoming to international students and to talented EU staff post Brexit and securing ongoing participation in Erasmus and Horizon.

"We have continued to press the UK government on these priorities."