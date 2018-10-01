The next first minister should call an assembly election, according to the Conservatives' leader in the Senedd.

Carwyn Jones hands over the reins to a new Welsh Labour leader in December.

And at the Tory party conference later, Paul Davies is due to say Mr Jones' successor will need a fresh mandate from voters.

Mr Davies will also tell the conference in Birmingham he is ready to work with Plaid Cymru when possible "to deliver the change Wales need".

Two thirds of AMs must vote in favour before a snap election can be held. The next assembly election is due to take place in 2021.

Three candidates - Mark Drakeford, Eluned Morgan and Vaughan Gething - are in the running for the Welsh Labour leadership.

Mr Davies, elected as the Tories' leader in Cardiff Bay last month, is set to say: "Whoever emerges as the next first minister, this much is clear.

"The people should have the opportunity to have their say. You will have no mandate to govern the people of Wales. Only an assembly election will give you that.

"So I'm calling on the wannabee leaders of the Welsh Labour Party to commit to give us that election.

"We Welsh Conservatives are ready for the fight for the future of our precious nation."

He will also have a message for the new Plaid leader, Adam Price, who was elected last week.

"The people of Wales are crying out for a change of government in Cardiff Bay. Prop up another Labour administration at your peril," he is due to add.

"The message is clear. We will never agree on everything, but where we can, let's work together in the interests of the people of Wales to deliver the change Wales needs."