Image caption Sir Roderick Evans did not think the video was sexist

The assembly's standards watchdog is to review a complaint by a Labour AM about a video he deemed not to be sexist.

UKIP Senedd leader Gareth Bennett's video superimposed Joyce Watson's face on a woman in a low-cut top.

The Standards Commissioner Sir Roderick Evans faced cross-party and ministerial pressure to explain and reconsider his decision.

Mr Bennett's spokesman declined to comment.

BBC Wales Live revealed last week that Sir Roderick Evans believed that the video was neither sexist or misogynistic.

Following the story a number of Labour AMs came forward to criticise the decision, including ministers and candidates for the Welsh Labour leadership.

Sir Roderick said he was reviewing the video in light of plans to incorporate the assembly's new dignity and respect anti-harassment policy into the members' code of conduct.

Ms Watson, who said the video's allusion to 'buxom barmaids' was "inherently sexist", welcomed the review.

Image copyright Youtube/Gareth Bennett Image caption Gareth Bennett has refused to apologise for the YouTube clip

In the video Mr Bennett made derogatory comments about Ms Watson's appearance.

Sir Roderick said he is working with members of the standards committee to ensure the AMs code of conduct is formally aligned with the new dignity and respect policy "as soon as possible".

"With that in mind, and as we are in a period when the relationship between the Dignity and Respect policy and Code of Conduct has not yet been defined, I have decided to review my decision on a complaint submitted by Joyce Watson AM, and, if appropriate, to produce a report on the relevant issues for the consideration of the Standards Committee," he said in a statement.

The comments were welcomed by Plaid Cymru AM Helen Mary Jones, but criticised by former Welsh Government special advisor Cathy Owens.

"With the greatest respect, this is beautifully written, disingenuous guff," she said on Twitter.

She said the Presiding Officer Elin Jones, the assembly and party leaders "know that where it relates to misogyny and harassment the complaint process not fit for purpose, and have failed to act."