Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Putting 1p on income tax would raise between £200m and £210m for the Welsh Government

The frontrunner to be the next first minister in Wales has left the door open to raising income tax before the next assembly election in 2021.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said he will stick to Labour's commitment not to change tax rates "unless I'm compelled to do so".

No changes to income tax were presented in Mr Drakeford's £18bn draft budget for next year, announced Tuesday.

Welsh ministers gain powers to vary income tax rates from April.

But Labour pledged in 2016 not to change things before the next assembly election.

Mr Drakeford, who is a Welsh Labour leadership candidate, said: "I will not move away from our manifesto commitment unless I'm compelled to do so, but I don't rule out the possibility that circumstances could change in a way that do have that compelling impact."

Image caption "I'm not going to say never is forever," Mark Drakeford told AMs

Asked if he was "unequivocally" opposed to altering the rates, Mr Drakeford said: "I'm not going to say never is forever."

Manifestos had a "somewhat diminishing impact over a five-year term" as circumstances change, he said, adding: "And we have Brexit - a major difference that the manifesto never anticipated."

Putting 1p on income tax would raise between £200m and £210m for the Welsh Government.

But while writing the budget, Mr Drakeford said he worried about the impact a tax hike would have on a constituent with a minimum wage job who told him she could not afford to pay her bills.

The Welsh Government budget, published in draft form on Tuesday, delivers more money for health, but raises the prospect of more cuts for local councils.

Speaking to the assembly's Finance Committee, Mr Drakeford also revealed that the government will spend £130m on repaying borrowed money next year.